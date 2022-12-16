RUSSELLVILLE

William "Jerome" Green, age 59, passed away on December 15, 2022.

Jerome was born August 20, 1963, in Russellville, Alabama, to Billy and Linda Green. He was a Freemason and member of Shriners International.

He is survived by his children, Lindsey and Jacob; special aunt Roxann Pounders; and girlfriend, Theresa Orrick; along with a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Masonic rites service will be Sunday, December 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Burial will be in Allen Cemetery.

Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville will be directing.

