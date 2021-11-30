TUSCUMBIA — William Jerry Gargis, age 79, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Visitation was Monday 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be today, November 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Leighton Baptist Church. Officiating will be Brother Mark Mayfield. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. Jerry was an Ironworker for Local 477, he retired from Reynolds.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Gargis; wife, Judy Gargis; brothers-in- law, Vester, Chester, Otis, Melvin, Clyde Hallmark; sisters-in-law, Lassie Box and Carrie Box; father and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Pearl Hallmark.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jeff Gargis (Amy); daughter, Nina McCormack (Clark); brothers, Homer Gargis (Linda) and Benny Gargis (Marilyn); sisters, Judy Ann Mayfield, Janice Graves (Bruce) and Angela King (Bud); grandchildren, Kyle McCormack (Morgan), Seth McCormack (Brooke) and Trey Gargis (Lauren); one great-grandchild, Millie McCormack.
Pallbearers will be Kyle McCormack, Seth McCormack, Trey Gargis, Roland Gargis, Tom Carroll, and Mike Chaney. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Jack’s Breakfast Crew.
In lieu of flowers, please give to saddle up for St. Jude at Bank Independent.
Special thank you to Dr. Jack McLendon and staff, also to the staff on Palliative care floor at Helen Keller.
You may sign our online condolences at colbertmemorial.com
