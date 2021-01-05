TUSCUMBIA — William Joe Chandler, 72, died December 31, 2020. Public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lauderdale Cemetery, Florence.

