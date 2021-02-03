ROGERSVILLE — William Julian Bass, a native of Minor Hill, Tennessee and resident of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away on February 1, 2021 at the age of 87. He was a loving husband, father and granddaddy. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Martha Ann Murray Bass; two children, Kyle (Lynn) Bass and Kim (Chris) Yarboro; four grandchildren, Mia (Jeremiah) Toole, Andy (Lindsay) Bass, Graham Yarboro and Benjamin Yarboro; two sisters, Jeanene Merrell and Helen Walters and a host of nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. Julian was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Ona Mai Bass and siblings, Elise Bass, Virginia Hill, and Dwight Bass.
Julian was a longtime resident of Rogersville, Alabama, a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church, and proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a 64-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #558 and retired from TVA. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan and outdoorsman who loved his family dearly and was dearly loved by his family.
Funeral service will be Saturday, February 6th at Rogersville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service in Oliver-Bedingfield Cemetery in Rogersville. Holly Woodall will be officiating.
The family asks that everyone attending the services, please wear and mask and follow Covid-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church in memory of Mr. Bass.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Bass’ family.
