RUSSELLVILLE
William Keith Washington, age 58, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Keith was the hardest working man around. He never met a stranger, he loved being outdoors, hunting, and fishing, and was a diehard Alabama fan, Roll Tide. He was a wonderful son, husband, dad, and granddad, and he loved his family very much. He always looked forward to eating his mother’s banana pudding and chicken and dressing. He was loved by everyone who knew him, and will be missed by all.
The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Bro. Derek Washington will officiate the service. Burial will be in Duncan Creek Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 28 years, Lisa Washington; sons, William Washington (wife, Deandrea) and Justin Thompson (wife, Erann); grandchildren, Liam Washington and Alex Howton; mother, Barbara Pennington; sister, Christy Simmons (husband, Cooter) and Tim Washington (wife, Linda); several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Washington; and stepfather, Dale Pennington.
The pallbearers will be Gerald James, Sammy Presley, Wiley Hamilton, Gary Duncan, Alex Howton, Brandon Stanfield and Alex Wadkins. The honorary pallbearer will be Doug Fretwell.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Alacare Hospice.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented