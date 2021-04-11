CHEROKEE — William Tom “Fat Cat” Keller, age 53, of Cherokee, died Friday, April 9, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, April 11, from 6:00 p.m.until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will be Monday, April 12, in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. with David Conley and Faye Crowe officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Springs Cemetery.
Tom was a lifelong resident of Cherokee.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Willie Dale Keller.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy Keller; children, Kyle Hammock, Blake Uselton, Kimberly Keller, and Ashley Keller; mother, Nell Keller; brothers, Ronnie Dale Keller and Roger Dale Keller; sister, Betty Ann Nestle; nine grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
