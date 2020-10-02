FLORENCE — William Earl “Buddy” Kelley, Jr., age 80, of Florence, passed away September 30, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3rd from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ellis Coats officiating. Interment will follow in Tri-Cities Mausoleum.
Mr. Kelley was preceded in death by his parents, William Earl and Bessie James Kelley; and sisters, Betty Hayes Slatton and Alice Payne.
Survivors include his loving wife, Polly Kelley; son, Trey Kelley (Beth); daughters, Katrina Kelley Burgess, Debra Brown (David), Krystal Gray and Angela Sykes (Walter); grandchildren, Will Kelley (Emily), John Kelley (Caroline), Darby Burgess, Ann Palmer (Brent), Shawn Murphy, Christopher Sykes (Sara) and Chad Sykes (Erin); great-grandchildren, Bentley Kelley, Brooks Kelley, Emmie Beth Kelley, Cole Kelley, Carson Kelley, Payton Palmer, Mackenzie Palmer, Landon Murphy, Eli Sykes and Turner Sykes; sister, Penny Sharp; and brother, Larry Kelley.
Papaw loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of his life and his passing has left a void in their hearts.
Buddy was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ. He was a talented handyman and enjoyed doing things for other people. He especially enjoyed his annual pheasant hunting trip with his hunting friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Robert Mann and to all of the nurses on the fourth floor of North Alabama Medical Center. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
