MUSCLE SHOALS — William Selby Kennedy was born December 21,1935 and departed this earth March 31, 2023.
There will be a graveside service in England, Arkansas.
Bill grew up in England and spent countless hours at his father’s Rexall Drug Store. He loved to ride motorcycles, fly airplanes, and drive boats. He enjoyed singing and was particularly fond of southern gospel music.
After Bill’s beloved wife, Beverly Cantrell Kennedy passed away in 2012, he reunited and married his high school sweetheart Leigh Halbrook Pyle. Bill was a thoughtful, loving, caring and compassionate husband. He was a kind man with a gentle soul. Never a harsh word was spoken by Bill. He was a devout Christian who loved Jesus Christ with all of his heart. He spent hours upon hours studying the Word of God. Bill Kennedy was a blessing here on earth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Selby and Blanche Kennedy; his wife, Beverly C. Kennedy; and their son, William Selby Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife, Leigh Kennedy; his daughter, Allison Halter (Chuck); step-daughter, Tambra Howard (Rodney); step-son Mark Pyle (Lisa); Grandchildren, Thomas, JaneAnne, Helen, Kaytlyn (Shelby), Hannah, William, Rachel (Rush), Eric (Michelle), and Tyler (Lauren); and ten great grandchildren.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented