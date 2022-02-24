TUSCUMBIA — William Kenneth Hewlett, 76, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Cherokee Cemetery.
He was a member of the Rotary Club and a big supporter of the University of Alabama. He was a trustee at University of Mobile, former Colbert County Bar Commissioner for eight years, City Judge of Muscle Shoals for six years, and Muscle Shoals School Board Attorney. Mr. Hewlett graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law and was the Attorney for Listerhill Credit Union. He was a member of the Law Firm of Hewlett Black and Marks. He coached at Muscle Shoals Little and Senior league and won the championship when he coached. He was a big supporter of UNA Athletics.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gordon and Sarah Hewlett; sister, Sara Mann; and ex-wife, Rita Hewlett.
Mr. Hewlett is survived by his children, Will Hewlett (Victoria) and Katie Bynon; grandchildren, Ava, Carter, Isabella Hewlett, Hunter Bynon (Maci), Reed Mansell; great-granddaughter, Charleigh.
Pallbearers will be James Marks, Chad Smith, William Hovater, Billy Underwood, Reed Mansell, and Hunter Bynon. Honorary pallbearers will be Judge Chad Coker and Willie Hovater.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested no flowers and donate to Muscle Shoals baseball and softball youth leagues.
Special thanks to Cottage of the Shoals for the compassionate care given to him.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented