CHEROKEE — William “Buddy” Christopher Key, 64, of Cherokee, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow with Faye Crowe officiating. Interment will be in Pride Cemetery.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher Benjyman Key and Mary Virginia Key; brother, Charles Edward Key; and sister, Rubby Louise Key.
Buddy is survived by his sisters, Kathy Helton (David), Chris Carlisle (Wayne), Peggy Patrick (Robert), and Betty Lambert (Bobby); nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, Brian Helton, Curtis Helton, Jessica Lyle, Joshua Carlisle, Mary Aday, B.J. Aday, Taylor Aday, Christy Wright, Barbara Lambert, Micheal Lambert, Virginia Jones, Brenda Gant, Julie Lambert, Kari Lambert, Casey Lambert, Cory Key, and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Casey Lambert, B.J. Aday, Taylor Aday, Cory Key, and Bobby Lambert.
