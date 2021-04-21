HELENA — William L. Askew, Jr., 73, died April 19, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Mr. Askew was the husband of Pat Thomas Askew.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.