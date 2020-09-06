CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — William L. Austin, 51, died September 3, 2020. Graveside service is noon Wednesday at Midway Memorial Gardens, Moulton. Public viewing is 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

