FLORENCE — William Larry Black, 80 of Florence, passed away Friday, June 16, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a faithful member of The Bridge Ministry Center in Greenhill, Alabama.
A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at The Bridge Ministry in Greenhill with Kevin Black officiating. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
Mr. Black was preceded in death by his mother, Lela Mitchell Black; father, Virgil Homer Black; brother, Junior Black; and sister, Lucille Black. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Jean Black; sons, Larry Wayne Black (Tammie), William David Black (Nan), Kevin Black (Bonnie), and Matt Black; grandchildren, Brian Black (Leah), Chelsey Jones (Nick), Gatlin Hill, Collin Brown, Brady Brown, Cody Thomas (Ella), Chapel Black, Kyle Black (Lindsey), Wes Black (Emily), and Zion Black; great-grandchildren, Silas Black, Jason, Daniel, Kayleigh, Landon, and Mason Jones, Joe, Cam, Berklee, and August Black, Maryn Thomas, Bella, Becca, Maggie, and Asher Black, and Clarke Black.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Dr. Heaton for their loving care and support.
