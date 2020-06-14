CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — William Lee Pope, 70, died June 11, 2020. Visitation will be today from 9 a.m. until service time at Old Union Community Church, Waynesboro, TN. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Balcum Cemetery. He was the son of the late Grady and Ocie Horner Pope. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.