TUSCUMBIA — William Leon Madry, 97, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will be held today, January 22nd from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Scott Livingston officiating.
Mr. Madry was born in Morgan County, Alabama, to the late Cynthia Ellen and William D. Madry, and resided in the Tuscumbia area since the 1950s. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army 35th Infantry Division. He was awarded a Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB), the Bronze Star Medal, and the Purple Heart, along with other unit citations. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority, Muscle Shoals plant. He was an avid gardener, beekeeper and loved traveling. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lela Elouise Madry; sisters, Virgie Lowery, Trinity, AL, Mildred Lee, Michigan, Ruth Roy, Trinity, AL; and granddaughter, Tiffany Wilson.
Mr. Madry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melba Wilson Madry, Tuscumbia; daughter, Martha Wilson (Lynn), Tuscumbia; stepson, Alton Craft III (Deborah), Milton, FL; stepdaughter, Patricia Elias (Les), Pace, FL; sisters, Anne Jennings (Dale), Foley, AL, Francis Phillips, Birmingham, AL, and Sue Ridge, Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Chris and Monica Wilson; stepgrandchildren, Brent Matseas, Jason Craft, Joy Ross, Parker Craft and Stefan Craft; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Brentwood Retirement, Cypress Cove, and Shoals Hospice for their dedication and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tuscumbia Valdosta Baptist Church.
