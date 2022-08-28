SUMMERTOWN, TN — William Leonard Pennington 90, died August 25, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Henryville Cemetery.

