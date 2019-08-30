BIRMINGHAM — William Lester “Butch” Moody Jr. passed from this life into his eternal home on Tuesday, August 27th. 2019. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Lester Moody Sr.; mother, Mary Jane Moody; brother, Ray Moody; sisters, Mary McClure and Barbara Jones; son, Jeff Cornett; and a nephew Bill Moody.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Moody; sister, Betty Wright of Tuscumbia; sons, Les Moody (Leigh) and Thomas Darrell Moody; daughters, Denise Curtis (Michael) and Cindy Cornett; several grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
You can sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
