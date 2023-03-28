FLORENCE — William Lewis Boyd, 82, died March 24, 2023. A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery with Greenview Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you