MUSCLE SHOALS — William Lewis “Louie” Seltzer, 67, formerly of Clifton, TN, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Due to restrictions placed on the number of people allowed at gatherings, a private graveside service will be held for the family with Darrell Pace officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Louie worked as a Boat Captain for Crounse Corporation, based in Padukah, KY. He enjoyed his job and made many friends there who loved him and will greatly miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Mary Seltzer; brothers, Tommy, James and Joel Seltzer; sister, Brenda Dicus; granddaughter, Brandi Bates; and mother-in-law, Julia Waldrep.
Louie is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; daughters, Sonya Bates and Dionne Simmons (Reggie); grandchildren, Tyler Denton, Hunter Bates, Alyssa Simmons and Caleb Simmons; and great-grandchild, Liam Denton.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
