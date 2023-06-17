FLORENCE — William Houston “Frog” Littleton, 88, died Thursday, June 15, 2023. visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

