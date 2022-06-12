DECATUR — William David “Dave” Livingston passed away June 9, 2022. The son of Emory and Ida Livingston of Cloverdale, Alabama, Dave was preceded in death by his father and mother, and brother Owen Livingston. He leaves behind his wife, Virginia Alice Livingston and son Wes Alan Livingston.
Dave worked in the Decatur school system as a middle school and elementary teacher, concluding his career as principal of Austinville Elementary.
In 2009, Dave received a kidney and pancreas transplant which enabled him to live many years which he might not have been able to do had he not been so fortunate. He encourages everyone to become an organ donor.
Dave chose to become an anatomical donor. His remains will be used to help doctors in training at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He asked that no service be planned, but those who so desire might donate to the University of Alabama in Birmingham Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program.
