BERTRAM, TEXAS — William Mack Coker, 63, of Bertram, Texas, passed away after a long illness on February 23, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1956 in Comanche, Texas to William “Bill” Coker and Madeline Yvonne (Horned) Coker. A memorial service is pending. Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home In Burnet, Texas.

