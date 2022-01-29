COOKEVILLE, TN. — At sunrise on January 27, 2022, a wonderful man, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband and Christian, William Charles Maffett, went to heaven to find the answers to all his questions and be reunited with his first wife Patricia Walthall Maffett. He was born March 16, 1931 to Lloyd and Imogene Maffett in Florence, Alabama. He received a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Alabama where he was the first male head cheerleader. After college he entered the United States Air Force where he was certified in eight aircraft including the F-80 Shooting Star as a fighter pilot. He continued his service to the country through the Air National Guard Reserves where he piloted the governor of Tennessee’s aircraft. His engineering career took his new family to Smithville, Tennessee where he built the DeKalb County Court House which had the first elevator in the county. Throughout his career, he completed over 1,000 buildings. He was triple licensed as an architect, civil engineer and general contractor.
Bill was a creative inventor and holds several patents, one of which is for a dry stack yacht storage bridge and crane system which is built in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He is also the owner, designer and builder of Florence Harbor Marina in Florence, AL.
Bill was an active member of the Cookeville Lions Club and participated in the Dismas Program which prepared persons incarcerated to obtain skills to be able to return to a trade once released from prison.
He was a professional fisherman, artist and loved hunting arrowheads. His favorite meal was a hot dog on the creek bank. Bill came into this world humbly and he left humbly at peace with family. He will be remembered for his compassion for others and his love for his children and family.
He is survived by his wife, Connie and three children, Brian (Jenny) Maffett, Cookeville, TN, William (Alexandra) Maffett, Louisville, KY and Eva (Kyle) Friauf, Florence, AL; four grandchildren, Jess, Denver, CO., and Eva, Cookeville, TN., Maffett, Catherine Scull, Ann Arbor, MI., Patricia (Cody) Dozier; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Grace Dozier, Tuscumbia, AL.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Saturday with a Celebration of Life to be announced in the future.
