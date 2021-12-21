FLORENCE — William Edward Mann, age 57, of Florence, passed away December 17, 2021. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Community Freewill Baptist Cemetery.
Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. and Betty Mann; brother, Rick Mann; and niece, Caren Mann Bradley.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Mann; brother, Ron Mann; several nieces and nephews; and pets, Hershey and Constance.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented