FLORENCE — William Marcus “Marc” McCreary, 77, passed away August 6, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born in Poplar Bluff, MO, and resided in Florence, AL for 73 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Cota “Bill” and Mary Neal Corbitt McCreary; and his younger sister, Marigail Mathis.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Fortenberry McCreary; and daughters, Ashli Smith (Scott) of Florence, AL, Alison Gengelbach (Brandom) of Ft. Worth, TX, Leah McCreary (Elizabeth) of Nashville, TN; his grandchildren, Hudson Smith, Anna Claire Smith, William Gengelbach, Tyler Gengelbach, Carter McCreary, and Collins McCreary; and brother-in-law, Tommy Mathis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Wiginton, Larry Marshall, Jack Sellers, Mark Blackburn, Tim Finley, Joel Cornelison, Chester Watkins, Tommy Mathis, Jimmy Simpson, Randy Robinson, Kenny Horton, Jimmy Rogers, and Jerry Rogers.
Mr. McCreary was a graduate of Coffee High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a minor in Economics from Florence State University in 1965.
Mr. McCreary was a founder of Lexington Fabrics, Inc. in 1971 and was the President and CEO until 2004.
He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the University of North Alabama, and served on the board of directors of the UNA Foundation, Sun Trust Bank, First National Bank, CB&S Bank, Citizens Bank, Florence Hospital, Riverbend Center for Mental Health, Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA), and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. He was a charter member of the UNA President’s Cabinet, a member of the UNA Sportsman Club, and was appointed by the Governor of Alabama to the North Alabama Environmental Improvement Authority. He was an active volunteer for various civic and professional organizations.
He became a contract commercial pilot in 1965, and served in the United States Army National Guard Aviation Group from 1969-1974 where he was awarded the American Spirit Honor Medal. He was an avid private pilot and boat captain.
As an amateur radio operator under the call sign of KB4MWE, he assisted international missionaries all over the world. He was a blacksmith, master craftsman woodworker, scuba diver, fisherman, and a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
He was a member of Chapel Church in Florence.
“Papa” will be remembered as a hilariously funny, quick witted, loyal friend, adoring husband, father and grandfather who deeply loved his family. He was a man of great faith and loved God.
He laughed easily and was an encourager to everyone he met.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m. at Chapel Church in Florence, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shoals Dream Center at: https://raisedonors.com/shoalsdre
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
