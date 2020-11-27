KILLEN — William Mason “Bill” Matthews, Sr., of Killen, Alabama, passed away on November 20, 2020. He was 83 years old. Bill was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 8, 1937 to Floyd Huston Matthews (originally from West Point, Tenn), and Hanora Mae Fogarty (originally from Dover, New Hampshire).
He served on active military duty for 6 years, including the US Navy, which he joined at age 17 right out of Loretto, Tenn. high school. He later served in Vietnam with the US Army.
Bill attended Florence State College (now the University of North Alabama) and graduated Cum Laude with High Honors in Sociology from Vanderbilt University. He later earned a Master’s degree in planning from the University of Tennessee.
In 1972 he married Vivian Gail Pickett of Huntsville. Later they welcomed their son, Mason. After their divorce Bill continued to have a close relationship with Gail’s family, always celebrating birthdays and special events together.
Although proud of his Tennessee heritage, he spent most of his working life in Alabama. He managed an excellent team at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that created a CDBG program that was considered one of the best in the nation. In 1985 he was chosen to develop UNA’s first full time continuing education program where he established the Institute for Learning in Retirement and the Alabama Planning Institute (API). The API was one of only a few such programs in the nation and was considered one of the best.
Bill retired from UNA in 2003 and devoted much of his remaining years as a volunteer for a wide range of community, state and multistate programs. He served as president of such organizations as the Natchez Trace Parkway Association, the Alabama Gerontological Association, and the Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary. He served on the boards of the American Pilgrims on the Camino, the Alabama International Trade Association and the Film Commission of Northwest Alabama. In 2018 UNA honored him as the year’s Friend of the University. Among his memorable community projects was his work with others to create the Roots of American Music Trail, and major contributions to the feasibility study that resulted in the Muscle Shoals Heritage Area.
Before retirement he served as president and vice-president of the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association, which honored him one year as the Planner of the Year and another year with a career achievement award.
He may be best remembered by his love of hiking and long-distance walking in Europe, most of it solo. Over a period of years, all after he was 65, he hiked and walked over 2,200 miles in parts of 8 European countries. One memorable hike was on his 80th birthday, hiking across Ireland with his son, Mason.
One chance meeting with a Dutch musician in Antwerp, Belgium, resulted in years of visits by the Dutch group, Acoustrio, to Bill’s home in Killen and the group’s regular performances throughout the Shoals. They were scheduled to visit again this past April.
One hike through Ireland led him past a group of tall sculptures portraying Irish musicians. He brought the idea back to the Shoals and beginning in 2009, he, David Anderson and others, began transforming the four cities in the Shoals with tall aluminum Singing River Sculptures depicting the area’s legendary Muscle Shoals musical tradition.
Bill continued to be active up until his final day. He prided himself in staying physically active and could always be seen walking local trails or his own neighborhood where he enjoyed the company of friends. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed lively discussions on a variety of topics. He also enjoyed spending time with his sailing club friends and with members of his Sunday school class.
One of his greatest joys was spending time at the lake with his beloved grandson, Ben, who affectionately called him Pops.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Huston Matthews, mother, Hanora Mae Fogarty, brother, Floyd William “Matt” Matthews, of Santa Cruz, CA, step-mother, Vena Yocum Matthews, of Pensacola, FL, Father-in-Law, William Milus Pickett and Mother-In-Law, Maymie Stevenson Pickett, of Huntsville, AL, and Former Wife, Gail Pickett Matthews, of Huntsville, AL.
Bill is survived by his son, William Mason Matthews, Jr, and wife, Allison Gray Matthews, and grandson, William Benjamin Matthews, of Athens, AL, brother, John Edward Matthews of Montgomery, AL, sisters Sondra Bishop of Lebanon, TN, and Priscilla Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN.
In accordance with Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation. A memorial service for close friends and family will be announced at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.
