IUKA, MS. — William Whitman “Whit” McKee, 85, died July 22, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in Rutledge Salem Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, at Cutshall Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements.
