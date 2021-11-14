FLORENCE — William Thomas Mecke, 89 of Florence, AL passed away on Saturday, Nov 13, 2021. He was a native of Florence,AL and was a US Navy veteran serving in Korea.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 12-2:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mecke; and son, Thomas Patrick Mecke.
Survivors include his son, Greg Mecke; daughters, Lori Bilinsky (Jim), Lisa Thompson (Johnny), Leann Jewell (Stanley); grandchildren, Eric McLendon, Shanna Downs, Corey Jewell, Chelsea Glidwell, Lauren Stewart, Jackson Jewell, Thomas Mecke, Jr., and Anne Marie Mecke; and seven great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank to Glenwood Nursing home and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support.
