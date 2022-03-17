FLORENCE — William “Michael” Carbine, 73, died March 14, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.