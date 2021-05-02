VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — William Michael Livingston went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2021. Born in Bessemer, Alabama on July 19, 1934 he was the son of the late Robert and Bessie Livingston. Dr. Livingston completed his undergraduate degree at Jacksonville State University and went on to receive graduate degrees from the University of Alabama. His professional career was devoted to higher education, primarily at his beloved University of North Alabama where he served twenty-five years as a Professor and Department Head. Subsequently, he moved to Valdosta, Georgia for retirement where he enjoyed gardening, golf, being an adjunct professor at Valdosta State University and VSU sports. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.
Mike is survived by Martha, his wife of fifty-nine years, as well as a daughter, Laurie Beth Nave of Muscle Shoals, Alabama and a son, Jon Michael Livingston of East Point, Georgia. Other survivors include grandchildren, Kelsey Brooke Gilbreath and Jordan Patrick Gilbreath of Decatur, Alabama and a sister, Jane McCrory of Birmingham, Alabama as well as nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A private graveside service will be held on May 3, 2021 with interment following in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel. A celebration of life will be held in Valdosta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Mailbox Club, 404 Eager Road, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.
Carson McLane Funeral Home.
