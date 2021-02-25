MUSCLE SHOALS — William Monroe Freeman, 69, died February 23, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

