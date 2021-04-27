BRANDENBURG, KY — William “Earl” Murphy, 94, of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Harrison Springs in Corydon, IN.
Earl was born March 12, 1927 in Waterloo, AL to the late John Franklin Murphy and Sally Myrtle Marlar Murphy. His wife, Toye Etta Rogers Murphy; three sisters, Louise Clemmons, Mary Ruth Murphy and Mildred Perkins; brother, Floyd Murphy; and brother-in-law, Jim Perkins, preceded him in death.
Earl was a graduate of Waterloo High School and Florence State Teachers College, a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during WW II and the Korean War’s as a Yeoman in the ship’s office. He had retired from the Olin Corporation’s Doe Run Plant in Brandenburg where he was the Chemical Superintendent for many years and plant manager for Olin in Venezuela and Japan. He was also a member of the Brandenburg United Methodist Church; the Chairman of the Board at Hillcrest Country Club for 12 years and served on the Brandenburg City Council for 12 years.
He is survived by his children, Jerry (Martha) Murphy of Goose Creek, SC, and Shealia Lane Murphy of Brandenburg, KY; brothers, Raymond (Barbara) Murphy of Florence, AL, and John Wayne (Sue) Murphy of Summerville, SC; sister-in-law, Vernett White of Central, AL; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com.
