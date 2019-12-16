William Nathan May

FLORENCE — William Nathan “Red” May was born March 25, 1988 in Florence, AL, the son of William Edward and Angela Darlene Daniel May. Mr. May was a carpenter with Mac Davis Construction Company, a graduate of Columbia State Community College a former student at the University of North Alabama, an avid outdoorsman, a member of Outdoors Without Limits and attended the Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. May departed this life on December 13, 2019 at the Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN, making his stay in this life some 31 Years, 8 Months and 18 Days.
He is survived by his parents, William Edward and Angela Darlene Daniel May of Collinwood, TN; two brothers, James “Jamie” A. Stone of Collinwood, TN, Trevin Daniel May of Collinwood, TN; grandmother, Wylofaye Daniel of Collinwood, TN; two nephews, Isaiah and Sawyer Stone; and a niece, Presley Stone.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Rev. J.W. and Maggie Lee Daniel, Johnny Joe “Jab” and Francis Dickey Berry, James W. Daniel Sr. and Phillip Le Roy and Glenna Ruth Ryan. He is also preceded in death by an uncle, James William “Tuffy” Daniel Jr.
Services will be held on December 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors at Collinwood in Collinwood, Tennessee, with Steven Turnbow and Tim Hanback officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens at Collinwood, Tennessee.
Shackelford Funeral Directors assisting the family.
Commented