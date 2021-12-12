SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE — William Neil “Bill” Sutherland, 94, died December 2, 2021. A memorial service will be Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence. Austin & Bell Funeral Home directing. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sutherland. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to either Trinity Episcopal Church (https://onrealm.org/trinityflorence/-/form/give/now) or Habitat for Humanity - Restore in Florence, Alabama (https://shoalshabitatrestore.square.site/).

