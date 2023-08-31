TUSCUMBIA — William Nelson Finley, Jr., 95, died August 25, 2023. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olievia Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

