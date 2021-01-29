RED BAY — William Nelson Mitchell, 54, died January 27, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery.

