WATERLOO — William Ovid Wright, 87, of Waterloo, passed away, Sunday January 2, 2022. His visitation will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will immediately follow with David Rushlow officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wright was retired from the Plumbers-Pipefitters Local 760, and was a member of Pine Hill Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Bobbie Jean Wright; daughter, Wanda Jean Hinton; son, William “Bill” Ovid Wright, Jr; daughter-in-law, Karen Jean Wright; granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Wright; sister, Lillian Landrum; parents, Hubert and Vera Wright.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Bogus (Eric); grandchildren, Scott Wright (Lacey), Jamie Wright (Kristi), and Levi Bogus (Anna); great-grandchildren, Blake, Ashlynn, Skylar, Kamden, Sierra, and Lexi Wright; son-in-law, Terry Hinton; brother, Kenneth Wright (Jeanette), Earl Wright; special neighbor, Ann Landrum.
Pallbearers will be Scott Wright, Jamie Wright, Levi Bogus, Blake Wright, Skylar Wright, and Kamden Wright.
