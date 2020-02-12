MONTGOMERY F.2.12.20 William Odell Crabb, 89, of Montgomery, AL passed away February 7, 2020 at his home. Mr. Crabb was born May 30, 1930 in Red Bay, AL to Audie and Effie Mae (Anglin) Crabb. He graduated from Florence State Teachers College, now the University of North Alabama and married Shirley Lovelace Crabb of Florence, AL in 1957, who preceded him in death. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Oriskany shortly after WWII. He and Shirley moved to Montgomery, AL in 1961 where he worked in the Pharmaceutical business with Riker Laboratories, a division of 3M, his entire career.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles W. Crabb. Survivors include his brother, James Crabb of Sheffield, AL; three children, William Craig Crabb of Fitzpatrick, AL; Barry O. Crabb (Rennie) and Kelly C. Livings (Billy) of Montgomery, AL; five grandchildren, William Brent Crabb (Sarah), Jordan A. Crabb, Ellyn Livings, Emily Livings and Liz Anne Livings and two great-grandchildren, William Carey Crabb and David Brent Crabb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Pointe Church, 1565 Ray Thorington Road, Montgomery, AL 36117 or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Jaunia Pearson, Betty Williams, Lugina Allen and Huzell Brown for their dedicated, compassionate and faithful care.
A private inurnment with Scotty Harris officiating will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Alabama Heritage Cemetery with a visitation at 11 a.m. in the Magnolia Room. To offer online condolences visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
