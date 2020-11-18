TUSCUMBIA — William O’Neal Davis, 67, died November 15, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Huff-Davis Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.

