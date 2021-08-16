MUSCLE SHOALS — William Brian O’Neal, 58, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. A private graveside service was held for the family at Old Brick Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Chad Kennington officiating.
Brian was a member of Old Brick Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ophelia O’Neal; father, David O’Neal; and brother, Mike O’Neal.
Brian is survived by his wife, Sharon O’Neal; sons, Patrick O’Neal (Marcela) of Warrensburg, MO, Nickolas O’Neal, of Huntsville, AL, and Derrick Ward (Julie), of Austin, TX; sister, Darlene O’Neal, of Alexandria, VA; and grandchildren, Camron, and Chloe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Brian to Old Brick Presbyterian Church, 260 Mount Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals, AL, 35661.
