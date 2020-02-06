TUSCUMBIA — William P. “Doc” Goins, 95, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will be held tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, February 7, at 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church with Brother Dwight Wilson and Brother Greg Beasley officiating. Mr. Goins will lie in repose from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Mr. Goins was a veteran of WWII, seeing action at D-Day. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Tuscumbia and was retired from TVA. He served as a deacon at New Bethel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Lou Bailey Goins; and his parents, Joe and Sarah Ann Goins.
Mr. Goins is survived by his daughters, Brenda Corsbie (Bill) and Diane Taylor (Eddie); three grandchildren, Michelle McGuire (Randy), Monica Elliot (Todd) and Hope Pace (Randy); five great-grandchildren, Taylor Shannon (Matt), Lauren Stone (Nic), Sam McGuire, Maggie McGuire and Bailey Phillips; one great-great-grandchild, Ava Rose Shannon; sister, Jane Puckett of Memphis; and brother, Gordon Goins of Mississippi.
Pallbearers will be Randy McGuire, Samuel Pierce McGuire, Todd Elliot, Randy Pace, Mike Bailey, Randy Gargis, Jake Wilkinson and Harlon King.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented