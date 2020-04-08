ROGERSVILLE — William “Pappy” Vasco Yocum, 96, of Rogersville died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Elkins East Chapel assisting the family.
Pappy served in the U.S. Marines in Iwo Jima during World War II.
Pappy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Omie Yocum; sons, Jack and Larry Yocum; grandson, Jonathan Yocum.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Moore (Bob); sons, William Allen Yocum and Jerry Franklin Yocum; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Shoals for all the wonderful love and support during this time.
