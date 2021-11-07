FLORENCE — William Watson Parrish Sr., was born April 27, 1959, in Florence, Al. He was well known as “Peach”, most did not know him as William. Peach departed this life at the age of 62, on November 4, 2021. He was the son of Robbie Woods Parrish and the late Maryland Parrish. He worked at Monarch Tile for 40 yrs., as maintenance until he had to retire in June 2018, because of a disability. He was a member of Lighthouse Apostolic Church in Waterloo Al., with Pastor Paul Holloway Jr., whom Peach loved and respected. He attended every church service until he got sick. He was a godly man who lived by the bible the best he knew how. On March 29, 2000, he was united in marriage to Louise Sherrill Bates, of Cypress Inn, Tn. They were married 21 yrs., but Peach would proudly tell everyone that they were together for 32 yrs. Peach was a great husband, Dad, and Pa. He loved his grandchildren; they were his world. He loved and depended on his wife, Louise, through everything. He always wanted her by his side. People said they were inseparable especially during his times of illness. She cared for him till the end, he was always saying I need my wife, or you will have to ask my wife. His therapist would laugh about it, he would always look at her when they would ask him something. He loved to be outside, whether it be cold or hot. He loved to do yard work, landscaping, hunting, and fishing. He taught his grandchildren how to hunt and fish at a very early age. He loved life, especially when his grandchildren were with him. Peach and Louise had a lot of good times doing things with their children and grandchildren. Peach was such a good man there are not enough words to say about him. He was the family’s hero, and they are going to be lost without him. He was so loved by his whole family, and the kids said he was the dad he didn’t have to be, to them, like that old song, “He Didn’t Have To Be” by Brad Paisley. Even though he was never called Step-dad, he was just called Dad.
A special thanks to Encompass Home Health for the last 8 months of care for him. Peach would want to especially thank Lexy Pharr, Speech Therapist, and Drew Henderson, Occupational Therapist. They would call every time he was in the hospital or rehab, which they did not have to do. They had become more like family, than therapists.
He is survived by his wife Louise, Florence, Al; Mother Robbie Parrish, Waterloo, Al; son William Watson Parrish Jr. (Shelby); two daughters Serena Bates Panama City, Fl. Tiffany Jones (Bradley) Florence Al; two sisters Vera Dragovich (Troy) Waterloo, Al. Mary Gross (Scott) Killen Al; three brothers, Andrew Parrish Waterloo, Al. (Deanna) John Parrish (Tesa) Florence, Al. Clovis Parrish, Waterloo, Al; Very Special Cousin, Ricky Price Walnut Grove, Tn; Very Special Friend, Dewayne Wear Florence, Al.
Preceded in death by father Maryland Parrish; son Jeremy Bates; granddaughter Amanda Abigail Bates; son in law Trell Jackson; father and mother in law Johnny and Mary Sherrill.
Peach there will never be a greater man than you to walk this earth in your family’s eyes.
Per his request, he will be cremated with no public services to follow by Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County, Tn.
