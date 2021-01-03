PHIL CAMPBELL — William Jeffrey “Jeff” Peppers, age 58, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his residence.
Jeff was bigger than life with that laugh that could light up a room. When he was around, there was sure to be plenty of jokes and laughter, with him always being a prankster. To know Jeff, was to love him and he leaves lots of friends and good memories. To his brothers, he would say today, “Love you Bubba” and “Roll Tide”.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Phil Campbell. Bro. Sammy Taylor will officiate the service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Manley Peppers.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Jerry Hudson; special friend, Karen Rea; mother, Phyllis Peppers; brothers, Randy Peppers (Tracy), Dan Peppers (Sherry), Phillip Peppers (Cindy), Greg Peppers (Shelia); a host of nieces, nephews; and many friends.
The pallbearers will be Jeremy Peppers, Wayne Parker, Scott King, Dalton Thrasher, Greg Williams, and Jerome Morgan.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented