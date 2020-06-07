FLORENCE — William “Pete” Gilley, Jr. 77, Florence, AL passed away June 5th, 2020 at Glenwood Center. There will be a graveside service for the family with social distancing for friends at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Mark Little officiating.
Pete was a giving, unselfish man who was the love of my life. He loved boating, fishing, camping, and getting together with his Lake Wilson friends. He especially loved his cat, Precious.
He was born in Pinehurst, N.C. and lived in Atlanta for 37 years before retiring to the Shoals area in 2002. He had a long gratifying career in the airline industry. He enjoyed working with his hands and he was very talented and creative.
He was a member of East Colbert Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, William P. Gilley, Sr. (who was killed in W.W.II); mother, Florine Masters; stepfather, Donald Masters; and sister, Twylia G. Woodard.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Gilley; son, Morgan Gilley of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter, Paige Coppola (Rick) of Little Rock, Arkansas; sisters, Donna Masters of Titusville, Florida; Kriss Masters of Melburne, Florida; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family thanks Dr. Vijaya Bonduluga who took this long journey with him. Also, thanks to Wendell Greenleaf of Glenwood Center for the videos and the comfort he provided. A special thanks to Patty Cantrell for the many hours she spent sitting with him. He was very fond of her.
Pallbearers will be Fred Forrester, Jim Hea, Steve Hobbs, Billy Huckaby, James Kelley, Mike Raney, and Larry Rummage.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
