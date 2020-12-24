DENVER, COLORADO — William R. “Bill” Knox, Jr., 55, formerly of Florence, died December 22, 2020. No funeral services are planned at this time.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- UK, EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last
- China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe
- 'Mom, we need food': Thousands in South Sudan near famine
- 2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting
- Booker, Bridges lead new-look Suns past Mavericks 106-102
- Need a holiday entree to share remotely? Few dishes beat beef short ribs for festivity and reheatability
- How to cook with your family during the holidays via Zoom
- FEMA grant will be used to study Sheffield flooding issues
Most Read
Articles
- Couple in custody after 125-mph chase
- Food drop in Florence means 30,000 pounds to local distributors
- 2 Florence residents die in 1-vehicle crash
- Fire guts Colbert County lake house
- Fire guts Colbert lakehouse
- Muscle Shoals Council mulling short-term rental ordinance
- Tiffin Motorhomes sold to THOR Industries
- Witness: Driver waved at me as he went by during high-speed chase
- St. Florian officer dies from COVID
- Union cites unsafe conditions, loss of seniority
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Gregory Keith Burdine
- Cheryl J. Lard Young
- Couple in custody after 125-mph chase
- Alabama to get fewer doses of virus vaccine than expected
- Mary Montgomery-Smith
- Nancy Douglass Trowbridge
- Catherine Crocker Blankenship
- Tiera Jade Steele Gardner
- Food drop in Florence means 30,000 pounds to local distributors
- 2 Florence residents die in 1-vehicle crash
Images
Videos
Commented
- Goodbye, Barr, and thanks for nothing (3)
- Harris could be first female president (3)
- Biden victory will help these countries (2)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97 (1)
- LSU hoping 'to shock the world' (1)
- You Said It (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Suspect in multiple robberies arrested (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented