RUSSELLVILLE — Rev. William R. Freeman died December 12, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery, Russellville. Public viewing will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Inc., 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105-3678. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

