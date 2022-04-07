HALEYVILLE

William Rabon Scruggs, 71, died April 4, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

