FLORENCE — William Ray Ledlow, 80, of Florence, AL passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. There will be a graveside service today, July 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Old Brick Cemetery.
Ray was retired from Reynolds and served four terms as business representative for the United Steel Workers Local 200. He loved all of his family dearly and did everything possible to help and care for them. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Effie Ledlow; sister, Louise Blankinship (Bill); brothers, Dave Conley, James Conley, and Lloyd Ledlow.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years who was the love of his life, Linda Davis Ledlow; daughters, Janet Beth Ledlow (Barry Graham) and Carol Adomyetz (Chris); son, Vincent Ray Ledlow; brothers, James Howell Ledlow and Gary Eugene Ledlow; grandchildren, Kenneth Ray Hunt ll (Jessica), Andrew Carson Griffin, Rachel Elizabeth Griffin, Meagan Leigh Rose, and Joshua Davis Ledlow; great-grandson, Kenneth Ray Hunt III (Tripp); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Barry Lee Graham, Kenneth Ray Hunt ll, Andrew Carson Griffin, and Chris Adomyetz.
Special thanks to Kindred and Compassus Hospice for the care given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arc of the Shoals.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
