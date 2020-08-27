CHEROKEE — William Ray “Nuke” Strickland, 27, died August 24, 2020. Visitation will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Barton Cemetery. He was the son of Eddie and Betsy Strickland. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

